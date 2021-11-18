MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.27%.
Shares of MICT stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 2,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,895. MICT has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.
MICT Company Profile
MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.
