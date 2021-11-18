MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. MICT had a negative net margin of 87.65% and a negative return on equity of 25.27%.

Shares of MICT stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 2,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,895. MICT has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MICT stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 3,664.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MICT were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

