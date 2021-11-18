Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Acquires Shares of 3,750 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.94. 27,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,750. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $84.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

