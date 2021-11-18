First Hawaiian Bank Sells 12,171 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,277 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $4,047,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 263.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 383,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $45,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,065 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 343,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $227.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

