Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $646,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $144.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,829 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

