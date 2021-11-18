First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 11,243 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.28. 10,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,729,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

