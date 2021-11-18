Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $476,556.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,689. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BOH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,028. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

