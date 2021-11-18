iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,769. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

