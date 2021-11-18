Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Chevron by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 72.9% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,195,926 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $114.67. The stock had a trading volume of 56,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,649,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a market capitalization of $221.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

