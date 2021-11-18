iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.97. 188,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iQIYI stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.