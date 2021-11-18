1,729 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $526.94. The company had a trading volume of 22,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $386.44 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

