THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 249.1% in October

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the October 14th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

THK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.19. 28,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.50 and a beta of 1.26. THK has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THKLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded THK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

