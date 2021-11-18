Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.40

Real Good Food plc (LON:RGD) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Real Good Food shares last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03), with a volume of 22,989 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,474.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and export sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Cake Decoration, and Food Ingredients. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw brand; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors brand.

