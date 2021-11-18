Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.54

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.54 and traded as high as C$17.68. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.41, with a volume of 86,096 shares changing hands.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

In other news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.