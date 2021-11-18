Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the October 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 294,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,615. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.05 and a 52-week high of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.06.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

