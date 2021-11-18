Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 233.0% from the October 14th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock traded up 0.00 on Thursday, hitting 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 294,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,615. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.05 and a 52-week high of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.06.
Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile
