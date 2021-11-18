Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.73

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and traded as high as $48.87. Capgemini shares last traded at $48.48, with a volume of 30,547 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.