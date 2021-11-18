TENT (TENT) Price Up 29.6% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 73.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 18th. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $150,418.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TENT has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00252298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00152782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00099121 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000132 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004680 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.