Brokerages Set Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Target Price at C$2.61

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

GRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

