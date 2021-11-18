Mauricio A. Ortiz Sells 567 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CMA opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 11.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,491,000 after buying an additional 21,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Comerica by 50.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comerica by 17.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Comerica by 3.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,065,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 95.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 136,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

