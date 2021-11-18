Steven B. Wolgin Sells 2,000 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UMH opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UMH. Aegis boosted their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.