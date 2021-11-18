Analysts Set CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) PT at $17.78

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. CuriosityStream has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 353.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,826,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 376,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 256,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 550.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 217,782 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

