Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

SLGG opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Super League Gaming news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Jung bought 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

