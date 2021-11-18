Stephen Trundle Sells 7,881 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00.

Shares of ALRM opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.34.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 347.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

