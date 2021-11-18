Stephen Trundle Sells 7,881 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,881 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $667,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Trundle sold 10,477 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $873,153.18.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,653 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $1,254,150.27.
- On Tuesday, November 9th, Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00.
Shares of ALRM opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.34.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Alarm.com by 108,758.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 347.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 32,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
