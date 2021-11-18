iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 67,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $154.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.58. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $137.28 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

