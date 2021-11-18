IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 98,491 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 58,114 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after buying an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 149.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 49,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 258.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DIVO opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

