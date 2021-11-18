Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE ST opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.