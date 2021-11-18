IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.00.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

