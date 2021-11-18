Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 24.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 9.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 14.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. POSCO has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKX. UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 16th.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

