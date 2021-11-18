Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New $297,000 Investment in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,516,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,053,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.27.

NYSE FLT opened at $231.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.30 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

