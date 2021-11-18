IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $465.50 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.75 and a 200-day moving average of $423.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

