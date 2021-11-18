Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 444,972 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 81.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444,972 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 182.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,094 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $39.13 on Thursday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

