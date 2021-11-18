Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 129 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,750,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.24.

IPGP opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.91. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

