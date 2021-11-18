Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 9,975 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,975 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $55,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,567,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after buying an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ziff Davis by 46.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after buying an additional 106,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZD opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $147.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.92.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

