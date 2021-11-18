Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,519,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 550,627 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,684,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 297,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 248,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,143,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,484,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TMDX opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 8.09. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $53,726.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.