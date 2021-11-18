Virtu Financial LLC Has $368,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,702,000 after acquiring an additional 112,705 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 107.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after acquiring an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 18.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 495,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,787,000 after acquiring an additional 75,664 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.25.

NDSN opened at $269.33 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $269.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.09.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

