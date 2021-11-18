Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 271,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 187,925 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 264,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

WPRT opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $449.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.18.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

