Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 59.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 6.01. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. On average, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.