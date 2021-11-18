Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 990,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ITOCHU worth $57,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ITOCHU by 23.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08. ITOCHU Co. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $66.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

