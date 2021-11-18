Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $54.40 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Essex Property Trust worth $54,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $347.52 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $353.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total transaction of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock worth $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

