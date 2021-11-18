Virtu Financial LLC Buys 3,590 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CEQP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE CEQP opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

