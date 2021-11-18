Reviewing BSQUARE (BSQR) and The Competition

BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BSQUARE to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -3.94% -10.21% -6.03% BSQUARE Competitors -11.02% -77.24% 2.03%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BSQUARE and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE Competitors 1194 6007 11227 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.68%. Given BSQUARE’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BSQUARE has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million -$1.89 million -18.50 BSQUARE Competitors $2.90 billion $325.95 million 78.99

BSQUARE’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE’s peers have a beta of 2.94, suggesting that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BSQUARE peers beat BSQUARE on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

