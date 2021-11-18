Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,559,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 11,188 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Allegion stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,349 shares of company stock worth $1,942,050. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.