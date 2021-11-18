Virtu Financial LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RH by 17.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in RH by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its position in RH by 2.5% during the second quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in RH by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $732.00.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $624.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $664.71 and a 200-day moving average of $669.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

