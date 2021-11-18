Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $53.14 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,806,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,467 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $53,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

