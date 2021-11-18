Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 664,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $59,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 100,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $116.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

