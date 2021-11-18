Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.71

Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.71 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 83.94 ($1.10). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 142,633 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.79. The stock has a market cap of £113.26 million and a PE ratio of 135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.25. Netcall’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

About Netcall

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

