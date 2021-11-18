Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Sells $111,903.09 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,457 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $111,903.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,481. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.89 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

