Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes Buys 41,348 Shares of Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 41,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.15. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 114.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

