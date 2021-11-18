Insider Buying: Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) COO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) COO Stephen Harbin purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 657,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.30 million and a P/E ratio of -2.41. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

