Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.40 EPS.

WMT opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.21. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 840,503 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $125,150,896.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,863,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Walmart stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

