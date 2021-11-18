Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Sells $71,985.60 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $393.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,064. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 6.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

